The full list of Local Election Candidates has been announced ahead of voting day on June 7.

Last Friday was the official closing date for nominations to be put forward for the Local Elections.

73 candidates will contest the 30 seats up for selection on Mayo County Council for the forthcoming term.

Below is a full list of the candidates that have been confirmed for the election, and the party that they represent:

Ballina candidates (15) – 6 SEATS:

  1. John O’Hara Fine Gael
  2. Jarlath Munnelly Fine Gael
  3. Hugh Rouse Fine Gael
  4. Annie May Reape Fianna Fáil
  5. Michael Loftus Fianna Fáil
  6. David Alexander Fianna Fáil
  7. Antonio Cafolla Sinn Féin
  8. Una Morris Sinn Féin
  9. Mark Duffy Independent
  10. Joe Faughnan Independent
  11. Willie Nolan Independent
  12. Garie Beattie Independent
  13. Joanne Mullen Independent
  14. Joe Doocey Independent
  15. Keith Howley Independent

Swinford candidates (9) – 4 SEATS:

  1. Neil Cruise Fine Gael
  2. Antoinette Peyton Fine Gael
  3. John Caulfield Fianna Fáil
  4. Adrian Forkan Fianna Fáil
  5. Gerry Murray Sinn Féin
  6. John Sheahan Sinn Féin
  7. Tommy Horan Aontú
  8. Marion Gordon The Irish People
  9. Sean Forkin Independent

Westport candidates (9) – 4 SEATS:

  1. Peter Flynn Fine Gael
  2. Keira Keogh Fine Gael
  3. Brendan Mulroy Fianna Fáil
  4. Karen Gallagher Sinn Féin
  5. Peter Nolan Green Party
  6. Niall McCormack Irish Freedom Party
  7. Christy Hyland Independent
  8. John O’Malley Independent
  9. Chris Maxwell Independent

Castlebar candidates (19) – 7 SEATS:

  1. Cyril Burke Fine Gael
  2. Ger Deere Fine Gael
  3. Donna Sheridan Fine Gael
  4. Al McDonnell Fianna Fáil
  5. Blackie Gavin Fianna Fáil
  6. Martin McLoughlin Fianna Fáil
  7. Michael Kilcoyne Independent
  8. Donna Hyland Sinn Féin
  9. Maura O’Sullivan Sinn Féin
  10. Harry Barrett Independent
  11. Stephen Kerr Independent
  12. Gerry Loftus Independent
  13. Brendan Lavelle Independent
  14. Tom Moran Independent
  15. Shalomon Maksym Independent
  16. Kamal Uddin Labour 
  17. Joe Daly People Before Profit
  18. Donal Geraghty Independent Ireland
  19. Aidan Browne Social Democrats

 Claremorris candidates (13) – 6 SEATS:

  1. Michael Burke Fine Gael
  2. Tom Connolly Fine Gael
  3. Alma Gallagher Fine Gael
  4. Damien Ryan Fianna Fáil
  5. Stephen Nolan Fianna Fáil
  6. Patsy O’Brien Independent 
  7. Richard Finn Independent
  8. Sandra Sweetman Independent
  9. Geraldine Kelly Independent
  10. Paul Lawless Aontú
  11. Eamon Phelan Sinn Féin
  12. Mark Devane Independent Ireland
  13. Aaron Kelly Irish Political Party

Belmullet candidates (8) – 3 SEATS:

  1. Gerry Coyle Fine Gael
  2. Pat Chambers Fine Gael
  3. Sean Carey Fianna Fáil
  4. Michael McNamara Fianna Fáil
  5. Rosaleen Dixon Lally Sinn Féin
  6. Micheal O’Connell Green Party
  7. John Paul Carey Independent
  8. Jay Heneghan Independent 
