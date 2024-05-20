The full list of Local Election Candidates has been announced ahead of voting day on June 7.

Last Friday was the official closing date for nominations to be put forward for the Local Elections.

73 candidates will contest the 30 seats up for selection on Mayo County Council for the forthcoming term.

Below is a full list of the candidates that have been confirmed for the election, and the party that they represent:

Ballina candidates (15) – 6 SEATS:

John O’Hara Fine Gael Jarlath Munnelly Fine Gael Hugh Rouse Fine Gael Annie May Reape Fianna Fáil Michael Loftus Fianna Fáil David Alexander Fianna Fáil Antonio Cafolla Sinn Féin Una Morris Sinn Féin Mark Duffy Independent Joe Faughnan Independent Willie Nolan Independent Garie Beattie Independent Joanne Mullen Independent Joe Doocey Independent Keith Howley Independent

Swinford candidates (9) – 4 SEATS:

Neil Cruise Fine Gael Antoinette Peyton Fine Gael John Caulfield Fianna Fáil Adrian Forkan Fianna Fáil Gerry Murray Sinn Féin John Sheahan Sinn Féin Tommy Horan Aontú Marion Gordon The Irish People Sean Forkin Independent

Westport candidates (9) – 4 SEATS:

Peter Flynn Fine Gael Keira Keogh Fine Gael Brendan Mulroy Fianna Fáil Karen Gallagher Sinn Féin Peter Nolan Green Party Niall McCormack Irish Freedom Party Christy Hyland Independent John O’Malley Independent Chris Maxwell Independent

Castlebar candidates (19) – 7 SEATS:

Cyril Burke Fine Gael Ger Deere Fine Gael Donna Sheridan Fine Gael Al McDonnell Fianna Fáil Blackie Gavin Fianna Fáil Martin McLoughlin Fianna Fáil Michael Kilcoyne Independent Donna Hyland Sinn Féin Maura O’Sullivan Sinn Féin Harry Barrett Independent Stephen Kerr Independent Gerry Loftus Independent Brendan Lavelle Independent Tom Moran Independent Shalomon Maksym Independent Kamal Uddin Labour Joe Daly People Before Profit Donal Geraghty Independent Ireland Aidan Browne Social Democrats

Claremorris candidates (13) – 6 SEATS:

Michael Burke Fine Gael Tom Connolly Fine Gael Alma Gallagher Fine Gael Damien Ryan Fianna Fáil Stephen Nolan Fianna Fáil Patsy O’Brien Independent Richard Finn Independent Sandra Sweetman Independent Geraldine Kelly Independent Paul Lawless Aontú Eamon Phelan Sinn Féin Mark Devane Independent Ireland Aaron Kelly Irish Political Party

Belmullet candidates (8) – 3 SEATS: