Westport based Independent councillor Johno O’Malley told Midwest News this morning that he received unconfirmed reports over the weekend that the Newport to Derradda N59 road enhancement works have been “shelved”.

The councillor says he had received confirmation earlier this month from council engineers that the project was to get underway at the end of the Summer.

The monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District is underway today and the councillor called for Standing Orders to be suspended at the start of the meeting, in an effort to get clarification from council management about the works.

Afterwards he spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the response...