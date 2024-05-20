The latest report from the Department of Housing for Mayo shows 104 commencements last month alone (April), bringing the 2024 total new builds in the county to 265, according to Minister of State for Housing, Castlebar based Alan Dillon

He says the latest data demonstrates substantial numbers of housing commencements in Mayo and across the country. Nationally, more than 30,000 homes have commenced in 2024, and these new homes, he says, represent “a new start and a bright future for individuals, couples, and families.”

Fine Gael and the Government’s Housing for All plan is delivering results, Minister Dillon insists, and says he expects this momentum to continue, providing even more opportunities for homeownership in the coming year.

Minister Dillon spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the latest developments …