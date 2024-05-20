Westport based Independent councillor Johno O’Malley says he has received unconfirmed reports over the weekend that the Newport to Derradda N59 road enhancement works have been “shelved”.

The councillor says he had received confirmation just last month from council engineers that the project was to get underway at the end of the Summer.

This morning he told Midwest News that he will call for the suspension of Standing Orders at today’s monthly meeting of West Mayo Municipal District, being held in Westport. He will demand that an answer is provided to him from council management on the status of the proposed road works.

We hope to speak to cllr O’Malley about the response on our Lunchtime News.