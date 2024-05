The N59 Ballycroy Road at Mulranny has re-opened to traffic following a road collision yesterday afternoon.

Gardai say the road re-opened late last night.

It was closed yesterday afternoon when a two vehicle collision occurred around 3.30pm

The emergency services attended the scene.

A person was airlifted to hospital, while others were brought from the scene to Mayo University Hospital.

There are no further details available about the conditions of those injured in the incident.