A cyber intelligence company will represent Mayo at the National Enterprise Awards later this week.

Cytidel will compete at the prestigious awards on Thursday (23rd May) in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Its a cyber intelligence and risk prioritisation platform, enabling customers to automate identification of the vulnerabilities most likely to lead to a security breach, and prioritise the fixes necessary to prevent them. This reduces breaches by up to 80% with half the effort.

Last year’s National Enterprise Awards was won by Mayo business Advanced Cosmetics, supported by Local Enterprise Office Mayo. The Ballina based company was set up by Noreen Hackett in 2018. They have achieved significant success, securing contracts with some of the biggest brand names in the cosmetics industry.

The Finalists compete for a prize fund of €50,000.