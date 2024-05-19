A bust of the late Dr. Mickey Loftus, former GAA President and All-Ireland medal winner with Mayo, is to be unveiled next Saturday in Crossmolina by the current GAA President, Jarlath Burns.

Dr. Loftus passed away in April last year after a long and fulfilling life as a player, GAA administrator and medical practicioner.

After retiring as a player he became an inter-county referee and officiated at a number of All-Ireland finals.

As well as his role as a GAA administrator, Dr. Loftus was always steadfastly vociferous in opposing the sponsorship of the Association’s activities by drinks companies.

Crossmolina Community Council is behind the plans to erect the memorial which will be placed outside the local Civic Centre.

The unveiling is fixed for 10 a.m. on Saturday.