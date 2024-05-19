Music Generation Mayo in conjunction with Home to Mayo and Failte Ireland will hold a Big Day on the Mall, in Castlebar on Saturday next (May 25th) between 1pm to 6pm.

It’s a free event that will see over 150 young musicians from across the county on stage.

Music Generation Mayo has organised a series of events - Feile Mhaigheo - with performances in Belmullet, Westport, Ballina, and Castlebar since the start of last month. The series finale takes place this Saturday and young people themselves across the county have come together working with Music Development Officer Damien Evans to plan, choose locations, music types and events, all under the umbrella of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley met with some of the young committee members that are behind this series of music events in the county. We caught up with some of the girls aged 12 to 18 who were practicing a few tunes in the Mayo ETB offices in Castlebar during the week, and also spoke to Music Development Officer Damien…