Clifden District Hospital, which closed temporarily at the end of February, is set to re-open tomorrow

Local Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion says it's very welcome news for the people of North Connemara who depend on the hospital for respite and step-down services. Over the last few weeks people who required these services had to go to Galway or Moycullen.

The councillor has welcomed the lifting of the embargo on recruitment in the HSE to allow three nurses to be recruited for Clifden to allow the facility to open. A recruitment campaign has been launched for the post of MTA (Multi Task Assistant).The HSE have also given a commitment to keep the facility open until the proposed new 40 bed unit is built.

She insists that further work needs to be done to ensure the HSE recruit a physiotherapist and to have the x-ray facility back in action.