A man was airlifted to hospital following a road collision involving a vehicle and a e-scooter in Ballaghaderreen yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened about 3.30pm and involved a man in his forties on an e-scooter and a vehicle.

The incident occurred in the Kilcolman area of the town.

Emergency services attended the scene and treated the man who was then airlifted to to Sligo University Hospital.