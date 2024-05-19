An opinion poll published today by the Sunday Independent suggests the three main parties - Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin - are polling solidly are likely to win at least seat each in the five-seat midlands north west constituency.

The survey, undertaken by the newspaper in association with Ireland Thinks, also indicates strong support for outgoing independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan and Ireland Independent candidate Ciaran Mullooly.

Outgoing Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh is rated at 9% alongside her party colleague, Nina Carberry.

They are placed behind Barry Cowen (FF) and Luke Flanagan on 10%.

Lisa Chambers is on six per cent. She is alongside Aontú leader Peader Tóibin.

Cieran Mullooly is on 8% alongside Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew with outgoing SF MEP Chris MacManus on 7%.

This opinion poll indicates - Independents (2), FF (1), FG (1) and SF (1), however, there is much to play for over the coming three weeks of the campaign.