PanelDuct is a new ground-breaking evolution in ventilation systems that is being produced in Castlebar.

The Mayo based company secured a lease from Mayo County Council to locate at the back of the former Volex building in the town in 2020, and now had more than 70 people employed, and is expected to have a workforce in excess of 100 by early next year.

It has invested millions of euro in the facility over the past four years and will have the option to buy out the premises at a reduced commercial rate by the end of next year.

Castlebar based Fine Gael councillor Cyril Burke says PanelDuct and its development is a good news story for Castlebar and Mayo.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley....