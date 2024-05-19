More than 50 women Local Election candidates are gathering outside Dublin City Hall this morning to symbolise the largest number of women in the state, ever running in an election.

They are bringing their election posters with them - and women academics who've have created a data hub, where the public can look up every Local Electoral Area in the country, to see where women candidates are running.

The group is asking the public to consider voting for women - with Ireland currently 103rd on the global list of countries for female representation in politics.