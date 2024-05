The Taoiseach has drawn parallels between Ireland's Great Famine and the plight of people in Gaza.



Simon Harris is attending a Famine commemoration event in Edgeworthstown, county Longford today, where he'll lay a wreath in remembrance of the estimated one million people who died of hunger here, between 1845 and 1851.



The UN announced this week that 1.1 million people are on the brink of starvation in Gaza.

The Taoiseach says that's 'unconscionable'...