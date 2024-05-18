At a cabinet meeting earlier this week, the Government took the decision to extend the defective concrete block scheme to affected homeowners in Sligo.

It now means that Sligo County Council is a designated local authority under the scheme and homes affected by the defective blocks can apply to the local authority to avail of the scheme.

The news has been welcomed by Sligo Independent councillor Marie Casserly, who says there are many homeowners in Sligo whose homes have been affected by pyrite, but up until now they were not included in the redress scheme.

She says it’s important now that the process proceeds as quickly as possible.

Councillor Casserly has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: