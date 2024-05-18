On each of our news programmes over the next number of weeks, we will be bringing the listeners - short interviews with the candidates that are looking for your votes in the upcoming Local Elections in Mayo, across six electoral areas, on June 7th.

We have asked each candidate the same 3 questions.

Today, we will take a look at some of the candidates running in the smallest electoral area - Belmullet, which is a 3 seater.

This afternoon, we heard from Independent Local Election Candidate in the Belmullet Electoral Area John Paul Carey ...