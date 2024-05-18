A Mayo TD has called on the government to deliver long overdue neurology services to Mayo University Hospital.

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh raised the matter in the Dail.

She says patients from Mayo represent one in every four referrals to the nearest neurology service in Galway, a centre with a waiting list of over 3,000 people waiting to see a Neurologist.

Deputy Conway-Walsh says they could be seen more easily and quickly in Mayo University Hospital.

The Erris Deputy highlighted a case where she is dealing with a a mother of three young children, suffering from debilitating nerve pain.

She has been in and out of Sligo hospital, left in severe pain on the corridor for over 36 hours.

Even to go private, she would still be waiting 6 months.

The Sinn Fein TD says Neurology Ireland has been campaigning for a long time to bring attention to the lack of neurology services in Mayo.

Deputy Conway-Walsh has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew on the issue: