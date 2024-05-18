Midwest News have been informed by Emergency Services that the N17 has reopened to traffic.

The road was closed between Milltown and Ballindine following a crash this morning.

There were three vehicles reportedly involved in the crash, with no serious injuries reported as of yet.

Diversions were in place for a time on the route.

While there is some traffic on the route, it is expected that normal road use will resume before noon.

Motorists are being reminded to drive with care along the N17 or wherever you are travelling this weekend.

This is the second three-vehicle collision on the N17 this week.

On Thursday, a woman in her 50s, Andrea Gornowicz, lost her life in a collision on the route in Ballindine.