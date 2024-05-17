The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published its monthly data on the number of Commencement Notices (residential construction starts) for April 2024 showing that 104 new homes were started in County Mayo during the month.

The data also shows that in the first four months of 2024, there have been commencement notices for 265 homes in County Mayo, an icnrease on the same period in 2023 (44 homes) and a record for the period since the data series began in 2015.

Reflecting on the figures and progress made, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage,

Darragh O’Brien TD said:

“We have never before seen new home starts at this level and April’s numbers for Mayo are hugely impressive.

"Indeed, so far in 2024, on average nationally, we have witnessed construction begin on approximately 350 new homes every working day.

"It is quite clear that the development levy waiver and Uisce Éireann connection charge rebate, which were introduced last year, have helped to fast track greater activity and have made many more projects viable and I was happy to recently receive Cabinet approval to extend both of these.

“While these numbers in Mayo are record breaking, they will also be life-changing for the many new residents who will benefit from these projects when they are complete.

"An important element of the continuation of the waiver was the condition that the homes be completed by the end of 2026.

"Our interventions are starting to make a significant difference and we will continue to use every tool available to us to build on this momentum.”

Nationally, to date in 2024 (January to April), 30,138 new homes have begun construction – up 204% on the same four-month period of 2023.

This figure for these four months of 2024 represents 92% of the total (32,801) for the whole of 2023.