Election candidates who voice concerns over immigration are becoming more popular with voters.

An Ipsos poll carried out by the Irish Times shows 38% of respondents would vote for someone who has spoken out on the issue - an increase of 8% since February.

Supporters of Sinn Féin, at 44% - and independents, at 52% - are most in favour of such candidates.

Political Editor with The Irish Times, Pat Leahy says Ireland is catching up with voting trends in Europe: