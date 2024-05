There are calls for air ambulance services here to be improved, to help reduce the number of deaths on the roads.

Helicopter Emergency Medical Services operate throughout the UK and Europe, providing life-saving aid at the scene of collisions.

Lisa Cunningham is an emergency medicine consultant at Mayo University Hospital.

Dr. Cunningham, who also works with the UK's air ambulance service, says patients here sometimes have to endure long journeys to hospital:

(Pic - Doctor Lisa website)