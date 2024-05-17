Clifden District Hospital will finally re-open its doors after the facility was closed in late February.

The temporary closure of the hospital was met with uproar locally, with public meetings being held since attempting to re-establish the service.

It has been confirmed today by local Fine Gael councillor Eileen Mannion that Clifden District Hospital will open its doors again from Monday.

This will once again provide respite and set down services to those in the Clifden and surrounding areas, but cllr Mannion says that it is now time to build on the services at Clifden District Hospital.

She says that improvements could in turn aid University Hospital Galway’s high admission numbers.

Cllr Mannion has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: