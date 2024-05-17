Gardaí have confirmed making two recent arrests in their ongoing investigations into the murder of Joe Deacy in county Mayo, seven years ago.

The 21-year-old Mayo GAA supporter from St Albans, UK, was found unresponsive in the driveway of a house he was visiting near Swinford on the morning of August 21, 2017.

He later died from his injuries at the Beaumount Hospital, Dublin.

A new strand of the investigation has led detectives to arresting two people, a male and female, who have never previously been questioned.

The Irish Independent is reporting that detectives are searching for a car, believed to have contained four men, that was seen in the area at the time.

After years of little progress in the criminal investigation, the two recent arrests have offered some hope.

However, it is understood little evidence was secured from intense interrogation of the male and female who were questioned under caution on suspicion of withholding information.

Joe’s mother, Alison Theobold, told the Irish Independent she hoped somebody would one day do the right thing, but that she had almost given up hope.

Ms Theobold said the sadness of her son’s death engulfed every waking moment of her life.

A brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court last week heard an application by gardaí for a further adjournment of the inquest into Joe’s death.

Inspector Naomi de Rís told coroner Crona Gallagher that the investigation into the young man’s death was ongoing.