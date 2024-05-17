The delivery of the Western Rail Corridor from Galway into Mayo topped the agenda today at a conference focussing on Achieving Regional Balance.

Hundreds of delegates are attending a conference organised by West on Track, entitled “ The Essential Role of Infrastructure, in achieving Regional Balance in the Atlantic Economic Corridor”. It got underway this morning at 10am in Radisson Blu Hotel, Rosses Point Road, Sligo.

Among the speakers are the CEO of IreLand West Airport – Joe Gilmore, President of ATU – Dr Orla Flynn, Economist – John Daly, Chair of the Atlantic Economic Corridor – Mike Devane and John Bradley of the ESRI

Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers and Galway Independent deputy Sean Canny are also among the attendees and they spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley from the conference..

Senator Chambers how significant is today’s gathering…..