The woman who died in yesterday’s road traffic collision on the N17 near Claremorris has been named locally as Andrea Gornowicz.

The 58 year-old German Native moved to Ireland 40 years ago to learn English.

She lost her life yesterday when she was involved in a three vehicle road traffic collision on the N17 between Ballindine and Claremorris.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Andrea worked in Tesco Claremorris for the past 17 years and was a close friend of local Independent Councillor Richard Finn.

Councillor Finn has been telling Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew that it is with deep sadness that he learned of yesterday’s fatality....