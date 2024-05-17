The three Mayo towns of Swinford, Crossmolina and Balla are set to benefit from a Town Centre First Support Fund, according to Minister Alan Dillon.

The first ever Town Team Support Fund will deliver funding for communities that have never had a Town Team before.

The investment will also assist towns that are only recently established and includes Ballyhaunis in Mayo. The team in Ballyhaunis will now progress to complete their Town Centre First plan as part of the Town Centre First suite of supports.

A total of 68 towns will be supported nationally with €10,000 in funding per town.

Killala is the first town Mayo to be chosen as one of 26 across the country to develop a Town Centre First (TCF) plan.