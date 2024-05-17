An allocation of funding to Mayo County Council to support various biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) has been announced today by Minister Alan Dillon.
Established in 2018, the LBAF aims to assist local authorities in implementing actions that support and enhance biodiversity.
Minister Dillon says local authorities play a vital role in addressing the biodiversity crisis and in this important week for biodiversity, he’s delighted to see a wide variety of projects approved through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund 2024.
The 8 projects approved for funding in Mayo include:
- **Phase 2 of County Wetland Survey** - €31,490
- **Use of Old Irish Goats to control Gunnera Tinctoria** - €12,580
- **Himalayan Balsam Control** - €18,700
- **Native Woodland Planting Project in Ballyhaunis** - €850
- **Mayo Biodiversity Awareness Programme 2024** - €6,545
- **Monitoring the Successes of Coastal Breeding Waders and Kittiwakes** - €13,158
- **Castlebar Town Park Biodiversity Enhancement** - €11,390
- **Recording Irish Mayfly – Establishing Conservation Status** - €1,289