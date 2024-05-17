An allocation of funding to Mayo County Council to support various biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) has been announced today by Minister Alan Dillon.

Established in 2018, the LBAF aims to assist local authorities in implementing actions that support and enhance biodiversity.

Minister Dillon says local authorities play a vital role in addressing the biodiversity crisis and in this important week for biodiversity, he’s delighted to see a wide variety of projects approved through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund 2024.

The 8 projects approved for funding in Mayo include: