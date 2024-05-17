Uisce Éireann are to carry out works at the Mayfield Pumping Station in Claremorris following issues in relation to overflow.

That's according to Claremorris Fine Gael councillor Tom Connolly.

He says he issue of the wastewater operations in Claremorris has been a huge matter of concern to us all in the locality for some time. Councillor Connolly says improvement works are currently underway to ensure compliance with current storm water overflow guidelines.

In addition to these works, Uisce Éireann has scheduled significant improvement works at Claremorris Treatment plant which will increase its capacity to treat waste water.

Councillor Connolly has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...