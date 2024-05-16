The National Museum of Ireland – Country Life at Turlough Park, Castlebar, is inviting people to learn about nature and enjoy the outdoors together with a great programme of free events on Saturday and Sunday, 25 and 26 May 2024.

The Museum is celebrating World Orienteering Day on Saturday, 25 May with a free open day for people to come and try this fun outdoor activity for themselves.

Experts from ATU Castlebar campus will be onsite to provide visitors with the resources and guidance they need to go on an orienteering course around the grounds of Turlough Park.

Orienteering is a fun and challenging outdoor activity that combines running, walking and navigation.

This is a free event taking place from 11am to 2.30pm – suitable for all ages and fitness levels. No booking is required.

As this is an outdoor event, participants should wear suitable footwear and clothing.

The focus then shifts from orienteering to biodiversity on Sunday, 26 May.

As part of National Biodiversity Week, the Museum is holding a special Biodiversity Day all about bees from 1 to 4pm on Sunday, 26 May.

The day of discovery and fun begins at 1pm with a talk on ‘Gardening for Wild Bees’ by Celia Graebner followed by a family workshop at 1.30pm exploring some bee-inspired crafts with Isolde Dingerkus.

Karina Dingerkus will deliver a talk at 2.30pm on ‘Ireland’s Rarest Wild Bees’. There will then be a pollinator walk at 3pm with Karina Dingerkus and Celia Graebner.

This event is suitable for all ages. No booking is required. The day has been organised in association with the Museum’s popular new exhibition The Murmur of Bees, which explores the magic of Ireland’s bees through folklife material and natural history.

The Museum also has a new activity for young visitors to enjoy this May in the biodiverse gardens and woodland. ‘Woodland Explorer’ is an activity sheet which encourages children to learn about nature, habitats, animals and trees, by exploring the grounds through three

fun challenges.

The activity booklet is available free of charge from Museum Reception and is a great way for families and intergenerational audiences to spend time outdoors together this National Biodiversity Week, which runs from 17 to 26 May 2024.

Visit www.museum.ie for further information on Museum exhibitions, events and activities.