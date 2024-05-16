Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 56 year old PJ Reilly who was last seen in Gort, County Galway, on Friday 26th April 2024.

PJ is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a medium build, red/grey hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and PJ's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on PJ's whereabouts is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.