A status yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is active in 18 counties.



It affects most of the midlands, the south and south west, and will run until 8 o'clock this evening.

Roscommon and Leitrim are among the counties under the thunderstorm warning.



Meanwhile, a similar warning for rain takes effect in three counties in the east later.



Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford will be impacted, with heavy showers expected until midnight.