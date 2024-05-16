A status yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is active in 18 counties.
It affects most of the midlands, the south and south west, and will run until 8 o'clock this evening.
It affects most of the midlands, the south and south west, and will run until 8 o'clock this evening.
Roscommon and Leitrim are among the counties under the thunderstorm warning.
Meanwhile, a similar warning for rain takes effect in three counties in the east later.
Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford will be impacted, with heavy showers expected until midnight.
Meanwhile, a similar warning for rain takes effect in three counties in the east later.
Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford will be impacted, with heavy showers expected until midnight.