Davitts GAA are having the official opening of their New Remote work hub/office space, community lighted walkway and Energy Conservation and solar panels tomorrow evening (Friday) at 7pm.

The project provides additional facilities for the local community with safe walking tracks accessible to all, renewable energy capacity with a reduction in energy costs and a local working Remote office facility.

The walkway is already a great success and was used throughout the winter by the local community and members of the club.

The Remote Work Hub has also generated a lot of interest from local business as the cost is low due to their solar panels generating energy.

West Mayo Development Group provided grants towards the project and a LEADER initiative through their funding and support.

Davitts GAA Chairperson Lawrence Daly says this will be of huge benefit to people in the locality.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.