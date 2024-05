Midwest Radio has maintained its position as the most popular local radio station in Ireland.

The latest JNLR listenership survey shows that over the past year, Midwest Radio's listenership, and the market share - which indicates the amount of time people listen for – remain very strong.

The figures show 57.3% of the population of Mayo tune in to the station each day and the Market Share figure of almost 53% is also amongst the highest in the country.