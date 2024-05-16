Almost €68,000 has been allocated to Tourmakeady GAA for the development of their Astro pitch.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring, who has confirmed a sum of €67,654 has been allocated to the GAA club.

The project has been supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

He says this additional funding support brings the total grant for this project to €285,604.

This funding is being approved in recognition of the work carried out by this group in order to promote the Irish language.