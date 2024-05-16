Mayo Minister Dara Calleary has concluded a Trade Mission to Poland at a meeting in Warsaw with the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski.

The Ministers discussed the strong economic and cultural ties between the two countries and agreed to further co-operation on the Digital agenda.

The mission marked 20 years of Poland's EU membership and focused on expanding the opportunities for Irish business in Poland.

There are currently 260 Enterprise Ireland supported companies exporting to Poland.