There are significant delays facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region this lunchtime.

52 patients are waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded in the country today, according to INMO trolley watch figures.

41 patients are waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 15 at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

7 patients are waiting on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital.

494 patients are waiting at hospitals nationwide today, with the highest figures once again at University Hospital Limerick where 105 patients are waiting for a bed.