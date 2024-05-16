A planned protest at Dáil Éireann by Castlebar Educate Together National School next week has been suspended by the school following an intervention from the office of Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

Staff, pupils and parents were to travel to Leinster House on Tuesday next, as part of their campaign for a new school building that was promised by Minister Foley in 2022. Mayo deputies, Minister Alan Dillon and Rose Conway Walsh, had pledged their support to the campaign and were to join the school lobby on the day.