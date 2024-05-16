A new comedy show is set to come to Mayo next month, aimed at prompting discussion around environmental topics and what we can do to help climate change.

We Built This City on Rock and Coal brings scientists and theatre makers together for a co-created comedy show driven by climate research, music, and what matters most to the local community.

It kicks off in Galway on 30th May and then travels to Mayo including 8 and 9 June at the Wild Nephin National Park and 10 June in Mulranny Arts Centre.

Research shows that caring for our local environment helps us care for the planet, so the events also include sustainability workshops and citizen science activities. Each live show holds space for audience members to speak up and/or be interviewed.

More information including show dates and ticket links is available at http://webuiltthiscity.ie/