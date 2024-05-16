The Chief Executive of Mayo County Council came under fire by Wesport councillor Peter Flynn at this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, held in Crossmolina.

The Fine Gael councillor again asked for a written report on the sale / leasing of the local authority owned, former Volex building in Castlebar, but instead Mr Kelly provided a verbal response on the matter.

Councillor Flynn is questioning the value for money for rate payers in the county, considering that in 2020 Mayo County Council entered a 5 year lease agreement with a Mayo based company to develop a section of the building, with an option to buy it out at a reduced commercial rate.

Earlier this year another section of the same building was sold at a considerable higher price to another Mayo based company.

Mr Kelly was clear that the deal the local authority entered into in 2020 is progressing as planned, as he said by next year, in excess of 100 jobs will be in place and the company had outlined a three year development plan that is being met.

Councillor Flynn in response criticised Mr Kelly personally and the Cathaoirleach of the authority Michael Loftus asked the councillor to withdraw a number of his comments and the coucillor agreed to do so, but insisted he wants a written report on this specific deal.

Afterwards cllr Flyyn spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his dissatisfaction with a verbal response to a long sought after request…