The family of a 72-year-old woman who died 11 days after being admitted to Mayo University Hospital has said the health care system is a "shambles and a disgrace".

RTE News is reporting that the statement by the family of Ann Moyles, from Castlehill in Ballina, came as the hospital apologised to them in the High Court.

Ms Moyles died on 30 December 2017 having been admitted on 19 December, suffering from shortness of breath and weakness.

Lawyers for her family said it was their case that the way she was treated led directly to her death.

Ms Moyles was a mother of seven. Her son Tom alleged there were numerous failings in the care she received.

The court was told that he and the family were particularly upset that she spent 20 hours on a trolley in the emergency department due to a shortage of beds.

The apology on behalf of Mayo University Hospital was read out in court as part of a settlement of the family's action for damages against the HSE for negligence and breach of duty.

The hospital manager Catherine Donohue said they offered sincere and heartfelt apologies to the family for failings in care.

Ms Donohue said she appreciated this would not change the outcome for their mother and they were deeply sorry.

In a statement after the case, the family said their mother never came home that Christmas due to circumstances for which they have never received answers.

This case has been going on for six years, they said, and "nothing is changing".