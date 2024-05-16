Westport Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Election Special: “Meet the candidates” at Westport Town Hall Theatre at 8 pm this evening (Thursday)

An invitation to attend has been issued to all local election candidates in the Westport Electoral Area of the Westport/Belmullet Municipal District.

Each candidate will be allowed to give a three-minute Pitch outlining their ideas and goals if elected to Mayo County Council followed by a question and answer session.

All the questions have been submitted by email to the Chamber Office and will be grouped by category. The questions will be drawn by lottery on the night, and allocated randomly to the candidates.

This is an opportunity for people in the Westport area to meet all of the candidates in one place, and to hear their responses to questions and concerns that have been submitted by the voters in their electoral area.

Mid-West Radio presenter, Tommy Marren will act as an Independent Chairperson and will have full control of moderating the proceedings.

Tickets at €5.00 each for the event will be available at the door.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Westport Meals on Wheels