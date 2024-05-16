Portwest, an international name in workwear and outdoor wear, is commemorating its 120th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey from a humble drapery shop to a global manufacturing powerhouse.

The company was founded in 1904 by Charles Hughes, and has developed from its origins as a drapery shop to becoming a leading manufacturer of protective wear worldwide.

Portwest still operates from Westport and has expanded its reach internationally, with presence in Ireland, UK, Poland, Spain, Italy, Albania, Turkey, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Tanzania, Canada, Mexico and USA.

With a workforce exceeding 300 in Ireland and over 5,300 worldwide, the company continues to thrive on a global scale.

What began as a small family business has flourished under the stewardship of the Hughes family, evolving into an internationally recognised brand synonymous with safety and innovation.

Brothers Harry, Cathal and Owen Hughes, the visionary leaders of Portwest, represent the third generation of the Hughes family, each contributing their expertise and passion to steer the company towards unprecedented success.

In honour of their 120th anniversary, Portwest are organising a celebration day at their flagship store in Westport this Saturday (May 18).

All are welcome to join in the festivities, which will feature discounts, opportunities to win prizes, live broadcast by Midwest Radio, charity raffle all day for Westport Autism Friendly Town and plenty of other delightful surprises.

For more information about Portwest and its range of protective and outdoor wear products, please visit https://www.theoutdoorshop.ie and Portwest.com.