Support for Sinn Fein has slipped again in the latest opinion poll.

The IPSOS/ B&A poll for the Irish Times shows Sinn Fein on 23 per cent, down 5 points.

Fine Gael is up 4 to 23 per cent, while Fianna Fail is unchanged at 20.

Simon Harris' first poll rating since becoming Taoiseach shows him on 38 per cent support. Mary Lou McDonald is at 36 per cent, while Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin is the most popular party leader on 46 per cent.