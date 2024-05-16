The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be joined by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee T.D and Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Kieran O’Donnell later this morning for the formal opening of An Spidéal Garda Station at its new permanent building.

Prior to 1984, the old Garda Station at An Spidéal was located on the main street of An Spidéal, in a building which was initially a Royal Irish Constabulary Barracks until the formation of An Garda Síochána.



In 1984 a temporary prefabricated building was erected on the current site on Mountain Road, which was acquired by the OPW. Last year a programme of works began to build a new permanent structure at this location to replace the prefabricated building.

There are currently two members attached to An Spidéal Garda Station, Garda Micheál Ó Ráinne and Garda Áine Ní Fhlatharta.

The handover of the new Garda Station took place on the 18th December 2023, and today this new building will be formally opened.

The station will also see the first introduction of an electric vehicle (EV) in the Connemara Gaeltacht Stations following the installation of an EV charging point at An Spidéal Garda Station.