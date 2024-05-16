European Movement Ireland, in co-operation with the European Parliament Liaison Office, is inviting people living in the Midlands-North-West constituency (Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath) to their ‘European Elections Town Hall - Midlands-North-West Constituency’ this evening (Thursday).

The Town Hall event is taking place in the The Galmont Hotel from 7pm – 8pm.

Moderated by Oireachtas TV’s Flor MacCarthy, the panel will include Dr. Brendan Flynn, Head of Discipline Political Science at the School of Political Science & Sociology, University of Galway, Karen Coleman, Editor of EU News Radio, and Máirín Ní Ghadhra, TG4 and Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The hour-long event will see expert journalists and academics discuss topics such as the role of the European Elections, the impact of the European Parliament in our daily lives, and the role of voters in shaping our future. The format of the event will be a panel discussion followed by a Q&A session with audience members, including MEP candidates.

Prior Registration is essential, register at: EU Elections Town Hall - Midland-North-West Constituency (europeanmovement.ie)

As part of its Can Vote Will Vote campaign, they have launched EM Ireland’s European Election Information Hub, a website for non-partisan information on the EU elections.

Anyone can engage on social media using #UseYourVote.

The Can Vote, Will Vote campaign is co-funded by the European Union and developed as part of the European Parliament’s Together.eu campaign.