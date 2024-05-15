A Mayo TD is urging all businesses who are yet to make contact with Revenue regarding warehoused tax to do so before midnight tonight.

11,700 businesses had been served with notices by Revenue last week of outstanding tax debt dating back to the Covid 19 pandemic

During the pandemic, the Government set up a "tax debt warehousing scheme" that allowed for the deferral of the payment of VAT, Employer PAYE, and certain self-assessed income tax liabilities.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh says from tomorrow, 8-10% interest will be charged on this tax.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...