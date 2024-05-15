On each of our news programmes in the lead up to local elections, we will be bringing the listeners - short interviews with the candidates that are looking for your votes in the upcoming Local Elections in Mayo, across six electoral areas, on June 7th.

We have asked each candidate the same 3 questions.

Today, we will take a look at 3 of the candidates running in the Swinford electoral area, which holds four seats.

This evening, we speak to Fine Gael local election candidate in the Swinford electoral area, Antoinette Peyton...