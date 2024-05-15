Preparations are underway in Headford for the community festival Headfest which takes place over the June Bank Holiday weekend

In addition to a range of music acts, Headfest celebrates the talents of emerging local artists with "Elevate: A Talent Showcase," presenting a diverse range of performances in song, dance, music, art, and spoken word.

Sports enthusiasts can participate in or cheer on their favorite teams at various tournaments including Girls Football Blitz, The Mattie Reddington Cup, The Anglers Rest Cup, and Headford's Fittest Parish competition.

Art and culture feature with a special photographic exhibition showcasing the rich history of Headford through the lenses of local photographers.

The festival also hosts a Craft Fair & Farmers Market, offering a platform for local artisans to display their creations.

This year, all proceeds from the event will be donated to Cancer Care West, supporting their efforts in aiding cancer patients and their families.

Tickets for all events are available at Monaghan’s Headford or online at Eventbrite.ie. For more information and updates, visit headfest.ie.