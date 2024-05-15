An information evening will take place later this month in Killala in relation to a Town Centre First Plan.

Killala is the first town in County Mayo to be chosen as one of 26 towns across the country to develop such a plan which is an initiative of Government policy to build sustainable and resilient communities in rural towns.

Meetings, open consultation events and feedback events took place in September, October and November in Killala and a consultation portal was opened for online feedback from September.

The Plan aims to support the enhancement and revitalisation of Killala and address the broad issues that emerged during the consultation process.

To find out more and to meet the team, an Information sharing evening is taking place in Killala Community Centre (Upstairs) on Thursday May 30th, from 6 to 8pm.

The plan will be available, as will the opportunity to get involved and identify how to contribute.