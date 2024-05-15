Some new candidates seeking votes in the local elections say they are receiving some negative feedback from some of the electorate for erecting election posters, not on polls, but rather in other locations.

Sitting Westport councillors agreed not to erect election posters on polls in the town, following a request from the Tidy Towns Committee earlier this year.

However, one new Westport electoral candidate insists that it is important for new candidates’ faces to be visible in their electoral areas, arguing that it makes a difference in their overall campaign, particularly in terms of recognition when canvassing door to door.

Kiera Keogh is a Fine Gael candidate in the four seater Westport electoral area and she spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about why she believes it's important for the electorate to recognise faces...